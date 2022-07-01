Airmen with the 6th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo during the rest and relaxation (R&R) room ribbon cutting ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2022. The R&R room provides a space for Airmen to go for a mental break to clear their minds and relax to increase workplace productivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
New rest and relaxation room unveiled for 6th MXG
