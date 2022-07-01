U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Bankston, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, utilizes a massage chair in the rest and relaxation (R&R) room at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2022. The R&R room provides a space for Airmen to go for a mental break to clear their minds and relax to increase workplace productivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
This work, New rest and relaxation room unveiled for 6th MXG [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New rest and relaxation room unveiled for 6th MXG
