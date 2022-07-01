Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New rest and relaxation room unveiled for 6th MXG [Image 3 of 4]

    New rest and relaxation room unveiled for 6th MXG

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Bankston, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, utilizes a massage chair in the rest and relaxation (R&R) room at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2022. The R&R room provides a space for Airmen to go for a mental break to clear their minds and relax to increase workplace productivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    MacDill
    Resiliency
    Maintenance

