LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher’s job challenging yet rewarding

Jean-Noel De Caluwe, Transportation Motor Pool motor vehicle dispatcher, Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, inspects a TMP transport van at the motor pool. De Caluwe said he and his team are responsible for a TMP fleet of more than 100 non-tactical vehicles and five buses. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|01.13.2022
|01.13.2022 06:07
|7009312
|220113-A-SM279-033
|2772x1571
|879.48 KB
|CHIEVRES, BE
|3
|0
