    LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher’s job challenging yet rewarding [Image 3 of 3]

    LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher’s job challenging yet rewarding

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jean-Noel De Caluwe, Transportation Motor Pool motor vehicle dispatcher, Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, inspects a TMP transport van at the motor pool. De Caluwe said he and his team are responsible for a TMP fleet of more than 100 non-tactical vehicles and five buses. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

