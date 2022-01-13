Jean-Noel De Caluwe, Transportation Motor Pool motor vehicle dispatcher, Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, inspects a TMP transport van at the motor pool. De Caluwe said he and his team are responsible for a TMP fleet of more than 100 non-tactical vehicles and five buses. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 06:07 Photo ID: 7009312 VIRIN: 220113-A-SM279-033 Resolution: 2772x1571 Size: 879.48 KB Location: CHIEVRES, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher’s job challenging yet rewarding [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.