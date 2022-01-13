Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher’s job challenging yet rewarding [Image 1 of 3]

    LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher’s job challenging yet rewarding

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jean-Noel De Caluwe is a motor vehicle dispatcher at the Transportation Motor Pool, Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said he was in charge of the transportation mission supporting the Chièvres Air Fest 2021 in September. It was three really long days of work, transporting distinguished visitors, air crews and shuttling about 15,000 spectators the day of the event. It was very long and challenging but also very satisfying, he said. (Photo illustration by Cameron Porter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 06:07
    Photo ID: 7009310
    VIRIN: 220113-A-SM279-929
    Resolution: 1406x1867
    Size: 211.58 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, BE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher’s job challenging yet rewarding [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher’s job challenging yet rewarding
    LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher’s job challenging yet rewarding
    LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher’s job challenging yet rewarding

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher&rsquo;s job challenging yet rewarding

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT