Jean-Noel De Caluwe is a motor vehicle dispatcher at the Transportation Motor Pool, Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said he was in charge of the transportation mission supporting the Chièvres Air Fest 2021 in September. It was three really long days of work, transporting distinguished visitors, air crews and shuttling about 15,000 spectators the day of the event. It was very long and challenging but also very satisfying, he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 06:07
|Photo ID:
|7009311
|VIRIN:
|220113-A-SM279-990
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|800.21 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Benelux TMP motor vehicle dispatcher’s job challenging yet rewarding [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
