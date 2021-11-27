Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Investing in America’s future generations through scouting [Image 4 of 4]

    Investing in America’s future generations through scouting

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Boy Scouts of America Troops 159 (girls) and 47 (boys), participate in holiday gift wrapping for the USAG Humphreys community at the Exchange to raise funds for future events, Nov. 27, 2021. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 22:51
    Photo ID: 7009007
    VIRIN: 211127-O-QN611-004
    Resolution: 2002x1232
    Size: 621.42 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Boy Scouts of America

