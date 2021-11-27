Boy Scouts of America Troops 159 (girls) and 47 (boys), participate in holiday gift wrapping for the USAG Humphreys community at the Exchange to raise funds for future events, Nov. 27, 2021. (Courtesy photo)
This work, Investing in America's future generations through scouting [Image 4 of 4]
Investing in America’s future generations through scouting
