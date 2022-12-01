Investing in America’s future generations through scouting

Courtesy Photo | Boy Scouts of America Troops 159 (girls) and 47 (boys), visit the CPX (Command Post...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Boy Scouts of America Troops 159 (girls) and 47 (boys), visit the CPX (Command Post Exercise) training area to assist the USAG Humphreys Directorate of Public Works and Range Control to clean up microburst storm damage as part of their conservation space hours, Nov. 20, 2021. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District personnel, Vincent Lee, Support Branch project manager, SoCheung Lee, attorney advisor, and Puji Cline, internal auditor, have diligently worked as a team to develop and mentor Boy Scouts of America Troops 159 (girls) and 47 (boys), while simultaneously giving back to the USAG Humphreys community.



Troop members consist mostly of the District personnel’s children and the Humphreys community. Vincent Lee, scout leader, dedicates anywhere from 10–36 volunteer hours, per week. Assistant Scout Masters, SoCheung Lee and Puji Cline, volunteer up to an average of 10 hours per week.



“All of the scouters put in a fair amount of personal time to keep this program running properly,” said Vincent Lee.



The BSA Scout Law states members will, do their best to do their duty to God and country, and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep themselves physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.



“I enjoy volunteering and appreciate all the volunteers who work so selflessly to provide our kids a fantastic scouting experience,” said SoCheung Lee. “It really does take a village to raise a child and I’m very grateful to the fellow parents who participate and make this such a great experience for our kids.”



As the scouts enter their second year, FED volunteers continue to build upon their foundation for the future.



“The troops are maturing in scouting knowledge, experiences, and our troop administrative processes,” said Vincent Lee. “During much of the year we used the FED building to conduct our weekly scout meetings and some of our training events. Both troops are highly grateful for FED’s support of the program.”



Future goals for the troops include increasing the scope of their adventures.



“Once travel becomes more permissible, we would like to travel to Jeju Island for an around-the-island bicycle trip, that would fulfill the 50-Miler award,” said Vincent Lee. “We would also like to travel to Japan for the Far East Council’s upcoming summer camp.



“To fund these trips, we will be doing more fundraising so that we can defray the costs to the scouts and their families,” he said.



Through this experience, scouting has fostered lasting relationships among peers, STEM knowledge and skills, and honed leadership abilities.



“For the scouts that have stuck through the past year, we’ve seen tremendous personal growth through their increased understanding of the Scout Oath and Scout Law,” said Vincent Lee.



“We adult scouters find the growth of our scouts in a proper path the most satisfying,” he said. “We view the time invested into our scouts as time invested into our sons and daughters, and into America’s future generations.”