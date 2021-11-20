Boy Scouts of America Troops 159 (girls) and 47 (boys), visit the CPX (Command Post Exercise) training area to assist the USAG Humphreys Directorate of Public Works and Range Control to clean up microburst storm damage as part of their conservation space hours, Nov. 20, 2021. (Courtesy photo)
Investing in America’s future generations through scouting
