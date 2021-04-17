Boy Scouts of America Troops 159 (girls) and 47 (boys), were taught the significance of the U.S. Flag and how to properly present during ceremonies by the United Nations Command Honor Guard at their Headquarters building, April 17, 2021. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 22:51
|Photo ID:
|7009005
|VIRIN:
|210417-O-QN611-002
|Resolution:
|1662x1342
|Size:
|476.76 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Investing in America’s future generations through scouting [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Investing in America’s future generations through scouting
LEAVE A COMMENT