    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary [Image 6 of 6]

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Matt Tarnowski, 97th Training Squadron commander, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle Johnson and Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, pose for a photo at the 97th Training Squadron 20th operations anniversary celebration on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 7, 2022. Johnson was the 97th Operations Group commander from 2000 to 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    anniversary
    celebration
    97 AMW
    97 TRS
    97 OG

