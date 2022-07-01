U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Matt Tarnowski, 97th Training Squadron commander, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle Johnson and Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, pose for a photo at the 97th Training Squadron 20th operations anniversary celebration on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 7, 2022. Johnson was the 97th Operations Group commander from 2000 to 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 17:14 Photo ID: 7008875 VIRIN: 220107-F-YW496-1135 Resolution: 2748x1832 Size: 475.88 KB Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.