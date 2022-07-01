U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle Johnson gives her keynote speech at the 97th Training Squadron 20th operations anniversary celebration on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 7, 2022. During her speech, Johnson spoke about her many jobs and experiences throughout her military career, as well as her time as NBA Senior Vice President and Head of Referee Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7008874
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-YW496-1132
|Resolution:
|4544x3029
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary
LEAVE A COMMENT