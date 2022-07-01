Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary [Image 5 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle Johnson gives her keynote speech at the 97th Training Squadron 20th operations anniversary celebration on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 7, 2022. During her speech, Johnson spoke about her many jobs and experiences throughout her military career, as well as her time as NBA Senior Vice President and Head of Referee Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 17:14
    Photo ID: 7008874
    VIRIN: 220107-F-YW496-1132
    Resolution: 4544x3029
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary
    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary
    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary
    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary
    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary
    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    celebration
    97 AMW
    97 TRS
    97 OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT