U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle Johnson gives her keynote speech at the 97th Training Squadron 20th operations anniversary celebration on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 7, 2022. During her speech, Johnson spoke about her many jobs and experiences throughout her military career, as well as her time as NBA Senior Vice President and Head of Referee Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 17:14 Photo ID: 7008874 VIRIN: 220107-F-YW496-1132 Resolution: 4544x3029 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.