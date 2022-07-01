Leaders from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) sit in on a briefing with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle Johnson and her husband, John Hargreaves, on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 7, 2022. Johnson and Hargreaves had the opportunity to tour the base and see firsthand how the 97th AMW’s mission is carried out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 17:14 Photo ID: 7008869 VIRIN: 220107-F-YW496-1010 Resolution: 5302x3535 Size: 1.96 MB Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.