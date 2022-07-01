U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle Johnson and Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, pose for a photo after cutting the anniversary cake on Altus Air Force Base, Jan. 7, 2022. The cake cutting was in celebration of 97th Training Squadron’s 20th operational anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)
This work, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson guest of honor at 97 TRS Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
