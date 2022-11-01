ARCENT CSM Conducts a NCOPD for the 1TSC

Pfc. Gage Rickenbach (left), military justice paralegal, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, receives a unit coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza (right), senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Central, during a Noncommissioned Officers Professional Development forum hosted by the 1st TSC at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Jan. 11, 2022. Rickenbach was selected by his supervisors for his outstanding efforts and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)
