    ARCENT CSM Conducts a NCOPD for the 1TSC [Image 6 of 7]

    ARCENT CSM Conducts a NCOPD for the 1TSC

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Danielle Barber (left), human resources specialist, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, receives a coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza (right), senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Central, during a Noncommissioned Officers Professional Development forum hosted by the 1st TSC at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Jan. 11, 2022. Barber was selected by her supervisors for her outstanding efforts as an S1 NCO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCENT CSM Conducts a NCOPD for the 1TSC [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jimmie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Knox
    1st TSC
    First Team
    NCOPD
    Patton’s Own
    ARCENT

