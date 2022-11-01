Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Perry III (right), senior enlisted advisor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, thanks Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza (left), senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Central, for sharing his knowledge and time with the team following a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development forum the 1st TSC hosted at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Jan. 11, 2022. During the forum, Garza briefed the NCOs on his five elements in making a strong sergeant. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 16:26 Photo ID: 7008812 VIRIN: 220111-A-KR241-073 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 19.41 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARCENT CSM Conducts a NCOPD for the 1TSC [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jimmie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.