Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Central, speaks to noncommissioned officers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command during a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development forum hosted by the 1st TSC at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Jan. 11, 2022. Garza briefed the NCOs on his five elements in making a strong sergeant. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 16:22
|Photo ID:
|7008806
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-KR241-725
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|19.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ARCENT CSM Conducts a NCOPD for the 1TSC [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jimmie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT