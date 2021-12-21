From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffery Donhauser, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)/A3 director, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Ferguson, 9th AF (AFCENT)/A3XC deputy chief of current operations, pose for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 21, 2021. Ferguson was presented the Bronze Star for meritorious service while deployed to Iraq from Sept. 18, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020. One of Ferguson’s most significant accomplishments during this period was the safe evacuation of over 100 personnel during an emergency retrograde of forces under imminent threat of ballistic missile attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 13:05 Photo ID: 7008366 VIRIN: 211221-F-FZ485-1067 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.66 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Major receives Bronze Star [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.