    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Major receives Bronze Star

    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Major receives Bronze Star

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffery Donhauser, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)/A3 director, pins a Bronze Star to U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Ferguson, 9th AF (AFCENT)/A3XC deputy chief of current operations, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 21, 2021. Ferguson was presented the Bronze Star for meritorious service while deployed to Iraq from Sept. 18, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020. During this time, Ferguson commanded 140 personnel and oversaw the execution of 110 combat missions totaling 594 combat hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Major receives Bronze Star [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    AFCENT
    Bronze Star
    9th AF
    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)

