Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Major receives Bronze Star

A Bronze Star medal sits on display at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 21, 2021. The medal was presented to U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Ferguson, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)/A3XC deputy chief of current operations, for meritorious service while deployed to Iraq from Sept. 18, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020. The Bronze Star is awarded to any person who, while serving in any capacity in or with the military of the United States, distinguishes themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement or service while engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

