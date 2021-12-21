Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Major receives Bronze Star

U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Ferguson, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)/A3XC deputy chief of current operations, poses for a photo with his family at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 21, 2021. Ferguson was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service while deployed to Iraq from Sept. 18, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020. During this time, Ferguson commanded 140 personnel and oversaw the execution of 110 combat missions totaling 594 combat hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

