U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and Royal Air Force Lakenheath are shown the inside of a life raft and its inventory during a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape water survival training course at Lowestoft, England, Jan. 7, 2022. During the course, Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing participated in the training as part of a requirement all flight personnel must complete every three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 11:44 Photo ID: 7008179 VIRIN: 220107-F-AF202-0113 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.62 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE Water survival training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.