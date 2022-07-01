SERE Water survival training

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and Royal Air Force Lakenheath are shown the inside of a life raft and its inventory during a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape water survival training course at Lowestoft, England, Jan. 7, 2022. During the course, Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing participated in the training as part of a requirement all flight personnel must complete every three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)
