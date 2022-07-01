SERE Water survival training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Foxx, a direct support operator assigned to 25th Intelligence Squadron, helps an Airman board a life raft during a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape water survival training course at Lowestoft, England, Jan. 7, 2022. SERE personnel from Royal Air Force Lakenheath and Royal Air Force Mildenhall gave Airmen the chance to train in realistic scenarios where flight staff must work together in order to survive should their aircraft crash in the ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

