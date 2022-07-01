U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and Royal Air Force Lakenheath are briefed on how to use a life jacket prior to conducting a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape water survival training course at Lowestoft, England, Jan. 7, 2022. SERE instructors teach Airmen how to navigate through situations an aircrew might encounter in a water landing or for pilots who might have to eject over the ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 11:44 Photo ID: 7008177 VIRIN: 220107-F-AF202-0050 Resolution: 5996x3373 Size: 3.23 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE Water survival training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.