    SERE Water survival training [Image 1 of 10]

    SERE Water survival training

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and Royal Air Force Lakenheath are briefed before conducting a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape water survival training course at Lowestoft, England, Jan. 7, 2022. SERE personnel from RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall provide aircrew realistic scenarios where flight staff must work together in order to survive should their aircraft crash in the ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 11:44
    Photo ID: 7008176
    VIRIN: 220107-F-AF202-0015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Water survival training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    "USAF
    48th Fighter Wing"

