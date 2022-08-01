Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Women and Navy Men capture Cross Country team gold, Smith and Linton take individual women and men gold [Image 10 of 10]

    Air Force Women and Navy Men capture Cross Country team gold, Smith and Linton take individual women and men gold

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Steven Dinote 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Teams from Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force at the 2022 Armed Forces Cross Country Championship held in conjunction with the USA Track and Field National Cross Country Championship at Mission Bay Park in San Diego, Calif. on January 8th. Runners from the Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard) and Air Force compete for gold. (Department of Defense Photo - Released)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 23:52
    by Steven Dinote

    Air Force Women and Navy Men capture Cross Country team gold, Smith and Linton take individual women and men gold

    Sports
    Armed Forces
    Cross Country
    Running
    USATF

