Air Force Women and Navy Men capture Cross Country team gold, Smith and Linton take individual women and men gold

SAN DIEGO, Calif - Air Force women and Navy men win team gold in both the Armed Forces Cross Country Championship held in conjunction with the USA Track and Field National Championship on Jan. 8 at Mission Bay Park.



Air Force 1st Lt. Jaci Smith of Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, took gold in the Women's Armed Forces Championship, finishing the 10K at 35:48.



Smith finished seventh overall in the USA Track and Field Women’s Open division, earning top-ten honors.



Joining Smith on the podium were 2nd lt. Maria Mettler, also of Kirtland Air Force Base and Lt. Cmdr. Katherine Irgens of Naval Submarine Base New London, Conn. with times of 36:21 and 41:43 respectively.



Navy Lt. Stanley Linton of Naval Support Activity-Mid South, Tennessee took the men’s title, finishing with a time of 32:51 in the 10K.



Air Force Major Matthew Williams of Baylor University, Texas won silver with a time of 33:13 and Lt. j.g. Zachary Swenson of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas took bronze running 33:37.



The 2022 Armed Forces Championship featured teams from the Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard runners) and Air Force. Army did not compete this year.



AIR FORCE WOMEN PERSEVERE



Despite two runners dropping out of the competition, Air Force Women were able to overcome the odds as Smith and Mettler jumped out in front of the pack.



Navy’s Irgens and Lt. Elizabeth Conlon of Camp Pendleton, Calif. rushed in to next. But it was veteran Technical Sgt. Emily Shertzer of Fort Indiantown Gap, Penn. to wrap up team gold for Air Force



During the 2022 Armed Forces Cross Country Championship, team results are determined on the displacement scoring of five of the top seven male runners.



For the women’s competition, the top three scorers of six runners were used.



Complete Results:



FINAL WOMEN TEAM STANDINGS



1st Place USAF 8 pts

2nd Place Navy 13 pts

3rd Place USMC 25 pts



FINAL MEN TEAM STANDINGS



1st Place Navy 24 pts

2nd Place USAF 38 pts

3rd Place USMC 70 pts





INDIVIDUAL WOMEN MEDALISTS



Gold: 1st Lt Jaci Smith, Kirtland AFB, NM - USAF - 35:48

Silver: 2d Lt Maria Mettler, Kirtland AFB, NM - USAF - 36:21

Bronze: LCDR Katherine Irgens, Naval Submarine Base, New London, CT - Navy - 41:43



INDIVIDUAL MEN MEDALISTS



Gold: LT Stanley Linton, NSA Mid-South, TN - Navy - 32:51

Silver: Maj Matthew Williams, Baylor University, TX - USAF - 33:13

Bronze: LTJG Zachary Swenson, NAS Corpus Christi, TX - Navy - 33:37





INDIVIDUAL WOMEN RESULTS



Gold: 1st Lt Jaci Smith, Kirtland AFB, NM - USAF - 35:48

Silver: 2d Lt Maria Mettler, Kirtland AFB, NM - USAF - 36:21

Bronze: LCDR Katherine Irgens, Naval Submarine Base, New London, CT - Navy - 41:43

4th Place: LT Elizabeth Conlon, Camp Pendleton, CA - Navy - 41:54

5th Place: TSgt Emily Shertzer, Fort Indiantown Gap, PA - USAF - 42:16

6th Place: LT Allison Spies, Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan - Navy - 43:36

7th Place: 1stLt Grace Jenkins, MCB Camp Lejeune-New River, NC - USMC - 44:35

8th Place: 1stLt Genevieve Heaps, MCB Hawaii, HI - USMC - 44:39

9th Place: ENS Carolyn Riggs, NAS Pensacola, FL - Navy - 45:26

10th Place: Cpl Sabrina Svoboda, MCB Camp Butler, Japan - USMC - 45:35

11th Place: SSgt Athena Garretson, McConnell AFB, KS - USAF - 54:11

12th Place: LCDR Courtney Pollman-Turner, Camp Pendleton, CA - Navy - 58:52

13th Place: ENS Maeve Roach*, US Coast Guard HQ, Washington, DC - Navy - DNF



WOMEN TEAM RESULTS



1st Place USAF Team Score - 8 pts

1 1st Lt Jaci Smith, Kirtland AFB, NM 35:48

2 2d Lt Maria Mettler, Kirtland AFB, NM 36:21

5 TSgt Emily Shertzer, Fort Indiantown Gap, PA 42:16

11 SSgt Athena Garretson, McConnell AFB, KS 54:11



2nd Place Navy Team Score - 13 pts

3 LCDR Katherine Irgens, Naval Submarine Base, New London, CT 41:43

4 LT Elizabeth Conlon, Camp Pendleton, CA 41:54

6 LT Allison Spies, Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan 43:36

9 ENS Carolyn Riggs, NAS Pensacola, FL 45:26

12 LCDR Courtney Pollman-Turner, Camp Pendleton, CA 58:52

13 ENS Maeve Roach*, US Coast Guard HQ, Washington, DC DNF



3rd Place USMC Team Score - 25 pts

7 1stLt Grace Jenkins, MCB Camp Lejeune-New River, NC 44:35

8 1stLt Genevieve Heaps, MCB Hawaii, HI 44:39

10 Cpl Sabrina Svoboda, MCB Camp Butler, Japan 45:35



INDIVIDUAL MEN RESULTS



Gold: LT Stanley Linton, NSA Mid-South, TN - Navy - 32:51

Silver: Maj Matthew Williams, Baylor University, TX - USAF - 33:13

Bronze: LTJG Zachary Swenson, NAS Corpus Christi, TX - Navy - 33:37

4th Place: Lt Col Ben Payne, USAF Academy, CO - USAF - 33:39

5th Place: ENS Kevin Murray, NAS Pensacola, FL - Navy - 33:58

6th Place: 1st Lt James Shipley, Eglin AFB, FL - USAF - 34:49

7th Place: LT Jordan Tropf, Walter Reed National Medical Center, MD - Navy - 34:54

8th Place: LT Samuel Peckham, Naval Submarine Base Kitsap, WA - Navy - 34:59

9th Place: PO3 Kyle Warrick, NB San Diego, CA - Navy - 35:22

10th Place: 1st Lt Nathan Thomas, Tucson ANG Base, AZ - USAF - 35:24

11th Place: Maj Ken Hampshire, Joint Base Fort Meade-Henderson Hall - USMC - 35:39

12th Place: ENS Nicholas Romanow, Fort Meade, MD - Navy - 35:49

13th Place: Capt Kyle King, MCB Quantico - USMC - 36:22

14th Place: 1stLt Luke Gilman, NAS Whiting Field - USMC - 37:56

15th Place: Capt Mark Dewyea, MCB Camp Pendleton - USMC - 38:29

16th Place: 1st Lt Trevor Siniscalchi, Edwards AFB, CA - USAF - 39:04

17th Place: Col Galvin Joseph, MCAS Cherry Point - USMC - 39:28



MEN TEAM RESULTS



1st Place Navy Team Score - 24 pts

1 LT Stanley Linton, NSA Mid-South, TN 32:51

3 LTJG Zachary Swenson, NAS Corpus Christi, TX 33:37

5 ENS Kevin Murray, NAS Pensacola, FL 33:58

7 LT Jordan Tropf, Walter Reed National Medical Center, MD 34:54

8 LT Samuel Peckham, Naval Submarine Base Kitsap, WA 34:59

9 PO3 Kyle Warrick, NB San Diego, CA 35:22

12 ENS Nicholas Romanow, Fort Meade, MD 35:49



2nd Place USAF Team Score - 38 pts

2 Maj Matthew Williams, Baylor University, TX 33:13

4 Lt Col Ben Payne, USAF Academy, CO 33:39

6 1st Lt James Shipley, Eglin AFB, FL 34:49

10 1st Lt Nathan Thomas, Tucson ANG Base, AZ 35:24

16 1st Lt Trevor Siniscalchi, Edwards AFB, CA 39:04



3rd Place USMC Team Score - 70 pts

11 Maj Ken Hampshire, Joint Base Fort Meade-Henderson Hall 35:39

13 Capt Kyle King, MCB Quantico 36:22

14 1stLt Luke Gilman, NAS Whiting Field 37:56

15 Capt Mark Dewyea, MCB Camp Pendleton 38:29

17 Col Galvin Joseph, MCAS Cherry Point 39:

28 Sgt Sean Blue, MCB Quantico - USMC - 38:08