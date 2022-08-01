Air Force Women and Navy Men capture Cross Country team gold, Smith and Linton take individual women and men gold

Air Force women win team gold during the 2022 Armed Forces Cross Country Championship held in conjunction with the USA Track and Field National Cross Country Championship at Mission Bay Park in San Diego, Calif. on January 8th. Runners from the Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard) and Air Force compete for gold. (Department of Defense Photo - Released)

