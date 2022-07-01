N95 mask fit test conducted by Bioenvironmental

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    15th Medical Group personnel are misted with a sensitivity solution during an N95 mask fit test at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2022. Testing was conducted to fit medical personnel with accurately fitted personal protective gear and to verify it’s effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
