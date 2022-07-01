N95 mask fit test conducted by Bioenvironmental

Airmen assigned to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental flight perform N95 mask fit test on 15th Medical Group personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2022. Airmen were exposed to a pungent solution before wearing personal protective gear, acquainting them with the smell and allowing them to easily indicate if the solution is detectable through their masks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

