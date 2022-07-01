Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    N95 mask fit test conducted by Bioenvironmental [Image 2 of 4]

    N95 mask fit test conducted by Bioenvironmental

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental flight perform N95 mask fit test on 15th Medical Group personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2022. Fit tests were performed to ensure medical personnel are properly wearing personal protective equipment while conducting patient care during the current pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 18:07
    Photo ID: 7007635
    VIRIN: 220107-F-JA727-0044
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, N95 mask fit test conducted by Bioenvironmental [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    N95 mask fit test conducted by Bioenvironmental
    N95 mask fit test conducted by Bioenvironmental
    N95 mask fit test conducted by Bioenvironmental
    N95 mask fit test conducted by Bioenvironmental

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bioenvironmental
    15 WG
    15 OMRS
    15 MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT