Airmen assigned to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental flight perform N95 mask fit test on 15th Medical Group personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2022. Fit tests were performed to ensure medical personnel are properly wearing personal protective equipment while conducting patient care during the current pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 18:07 Photo ID: 7007635 VIRIN: 220107-F-JA727-0044 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.54 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, N95 mask fit test conducted by Bioenvironmental [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.