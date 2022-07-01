Airman 1st Class Sydni Breitenbach, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering journeyman, mists Capt. Bonnie Nolan, 15th OMRS family physician, with a sensitivity solution during an N95 mask fit test at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2022. The pungent solution was used to test the personal protective gear’s ability to inhibit the introduction of any external contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7007634
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-JA727-0061
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
This work, N95 mask fit test conducted by Bioenvironmental [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
