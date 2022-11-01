Croatian Minister of Defense visits Battle Group Poland

Croatian Land Forces soldiers assigned to Storm Battery demonstrate the capability of the M-92 Vulcano at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Jan. 11, 2022. The static display was held for Mario Banožić, Croatian Minister of Defense, and the Polish media to see the capabilities of NATO here at BPTA. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jameson Harris)

Date Taken: 01.11.2022
Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
Hometown: ZAGREB, HR