Croatian Minister of Defense visits Battle Group Poland

Croatian soldiers listen to Mario Banožić, Croatian Minister of Defense, speak at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Jan. 11, 2022. For the past six months, Croatian Land Forces Storm Battery has boosted the warfighting capabilities and strategic partnerships in NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence in Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jameson Harris)

