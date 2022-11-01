Mario Banožić, Croatian Minister of Defense, speaks to Croatian Land Forces Storm Battery at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Jan. 11, 2022. Mario Banožić was thankful for the hard work and value the Croatian battery brings to the NATO alliance in Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jameson Harris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 10:56 Photo ID: 7007254 VIRIN: 220111-A-KP870-429 Resolution: 4635x3090 Size: 7.74 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL Hometown: ZAGREB, HR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Croatian Minister of Defense visits Battle Group Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.