Mario Banožić, Croatian Minister of Defense, speaks to Croatian Land Forces Storm Battery at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Jan. 11, 2022. Mario Banožić was thankful for the hard work and value the Croatian battery brings to the NATO alliance in Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7007254
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-KP870-429
|Resolution:
|4635x3090
|Size:
|7.74 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|ZAGREB, HR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Croatian Minister of Defense visits Battle Group Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT