Mario Banožić, Croatian Minister of Defense, shakes the hand of a Croatian soldier at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Jan. 11, 2022. Croatian Land Forces Storm Battery participated in a static display of their equipment for the minister of defense. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jameson Harris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7007253 VIRIN: 220111-A-KP870-401 Resolution: 4678x3119 Size: 8.19 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL Hometown: ZAGREB, HR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Croatian Minister of Defense visits Battle Group Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.