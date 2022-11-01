Croatian Minister of Defense visits Battle Group Poland

Mario Banožić, Croatian Minister of Defense, shakes the hand of a Croatian soldier at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Jan. 11, 2022. Croatian Land Forces Storm Battery participated in a static display of their equipment for the minister of defense. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7007253
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-KP870-401
|Resolution:
|4678x3119
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|ZAGREB, HR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
