A U.S Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, plans a simulated air strike target alongside Polish Air Force JTACs in Poland, Jan. 10, 2022. Pilots communicate from the air down to the JTACs, who mark different landmarks and targets for the F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft to simulate an attack on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 08:06
|Photo ID:
|7007132
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-FW957-1052
|Resolution:
|4768x3179
|Size:
|10.09 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAF, Polish JTACs integrate for CAS [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT