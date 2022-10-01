A U.S Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, plans a simulated air strike target alongside Polish Air Force JTACs in Poland, Jan. 10, 2022. Pilots communicate from the air down to the JTACs, who mark different landmarks and targets for the F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft to simulate an attack on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 08:06 Photo ID: 7007132 VIRIN: 220110-F-FW957-1052 Resolution: 4768x3179 Size: 10.09 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, Polish JTACs integrate for CAS [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.