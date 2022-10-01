Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, Polish JTACs integrate for CAS [Image 3 of 6]

    USAF, Polish JTACs integrate for CAS

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, plan a simulated air strike exercise in Poland, Jan. 10, 2022. JTAC Airmen worked closely with members of the Polish Air Force JTAC team to train together for Close Air Support exercises conducted by the 480th Fighter Squadron based out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Photo ID: 7007130
    VIRIN: 220110-F-FW957-1005
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, Polish JTACs integrate for CAS [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    JTAC
    TACP
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

