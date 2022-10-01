USAF, Polish JTACs integrate for CAS

U.S Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, plan a simulated air strike exercise in Poland, Jan. 10, 2022. JTAC Airmen worked closely with members of the Polish Air Force JTAC team to train together for Close Air Support exercises conducted by the 480th Fighter Squadron based out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 01.10.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE