USAF, Polish JTACs integrate for CAS

Polish Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers prepare for a Close Air Support Exercise in Poland, Jan. 10, 2022. The Polish JTAC team trained side by side with 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Airmen from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, over the course of the week and ran through different training scenarios and obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

