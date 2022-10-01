A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, flies over Poland during a Close Air Support exercise Jan. 10, 2022. During CAS exercises, pilots communicate on the ground to Joint Terminal Attack Controllers to plan and execute simulated air strikes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
This work, USAF, Polish JTACs integrate for CAS [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
