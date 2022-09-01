USS Ross returns to Naval Station Rota

220109-N-UN585-1112 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 9, 2022) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jerrel Merren, left, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Elliott Marcus, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), help attach a brow to the ship at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 9, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

