USS Ross returns to Naval Station Rota

220109-N-UN585-1024 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 9, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) double up a mooring line as the ship enters port at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 9, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

