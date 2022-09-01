Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross returns to Naval Station Rota [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Ross returns to Naval Station Rota

    SPAIN

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220109-N-UN585-1052 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 9, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Katelynn Osuna, left, and Sonar Technician 2nd Class Julian Nelson, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), bird's nest a mooring line after the ship enters port at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 9, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

