220109-N-UN585-1108 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 9, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) bird's nest a mooring line after the ship entered port at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 9, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 03:24 Photo ID: 7007017 VIRIN: 220109-N-UN585-1108 Resolution: 6201x4134 Size: 599.39 KB Location: ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross returns to Naval Station Rota [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.