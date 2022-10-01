Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Leader Course Classroom [Image 5 of 7]

    Basic Leader Course Classroom

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Remst Vanquiso, a Basic Leader Course Instructor at The U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, leads a class of Soldiers in a discussion about the Army's Equal Opportunity Program

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 03:30
    Photo ID: 7007009
    VIRIN: 220110-A-JN543-475
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Leader Course Classroom [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Train to Lead
    NCOs make it happen

