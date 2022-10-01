Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Basic Leader Course Inspection Day [Image 7 of 7]

    Basic Leader Course Inspection Day

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    A U.S. Army Specialist attending the Basic Leader Course at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii holds a position of Student Leadership and prepares leads her platoon in a Open Ranks Inspection

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 03:30
    Photo ID: 7007013
    VIRIN: 220110-A-JN543-783
    Resolution: 4000x5000
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Leader Course Inspection Day [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Basic Leader Course Classroom
    Basic Leader Course Classroom
    Basic Leader Course Classroom
    Basic Leader Course Classroom
    Basic Leader Course Classroom
    Basic Leader Course Classroom
    Basic Leader Course Inspection Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Formation
    D&C
    Train to Lead
    NCOs make it happen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT