U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marco Borrego (center), a Basic Leader Course Instructor at The U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, discusses the importance of supporting and teaching the Equal Opportunity to a group of Soldiers

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 03:30 Photo ID: 7007007 VIRIN: 220110-A-JN543-275 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.5 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Basic Leader Course Classroom [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.