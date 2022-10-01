A U.S. Army Specialist attending the Basic Leader Course at The U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii answers a question posed by the Specialist delivering the Opertional Environment Brief prior to class.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 03:30 Photo ID: 7007006 VIRIN: 220110-A-JN543-094 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.63 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Basic Leader Course Classroom [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.