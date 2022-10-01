The outside view of the 2nd Dental Battalion Naval Dental Center on the day of the ribbon cutting for the building on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2022. During the ceremony, service members from around II Marine Expeditionary Force cut a ribbon to 2nd Dental Battalion's new Naval Dental Center marking the end of construction for the new facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 13:42 Photo ID: 7006653 VIRIN: 220110-M-QP496-1109 Resolution: 6523x4349 Size: 16.37 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.