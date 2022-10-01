U.S. service members stand at attention during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2022. During the ceremony, service members from around II Marine Expeditionary Force cut a ribbon to 2nd Dental Battalion's new Naval Dental Center marking the end of construction for the new facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 13:42
|Photo ID:
|7006654
|VIRIN:
|220110-M-QP496-1088
|Resolution:
|6496x4331
|Size:
|20.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2nd Marine Logistics Group celebrates new Naval Dental Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony
