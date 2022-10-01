Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center [Image 5 of 6]

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. service members stand at attention during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2022. During the ceremony, service members from around II Marine Expeditionary Force cut a ribbon to 2nd Dental Battalion's new Naval Dental Center marking the end of construction for the new facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 13:42
    Photo ID: 7006654
    VIRIN: 220110-M-QP496-1088
    Resolution: 6496x4331
    Size: 20.94 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2nd Marine Logistics Group celebrates new Naval Dental Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Dentistry
    Dental Facility
    DHA
    2d Dental Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT